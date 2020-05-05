Chief Warrant Officer 5 Cortez Frazier served as the senior airdrop advisor and airdrop systems technician for the Quartermaster School's Aerial Delivery and Field Services Department. The first African American to hold the position, he is set to retire later this year after 35 years of service.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 16:53 Photo ID: 6237379 VIRIN: 200505-A-US054-855 Resolution: 3538x4968 Size: 13.21 MB Location: TALLADEGA, AL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lee airdrop advisor, rigger recounts struggles, triumphs of 35-year career, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.