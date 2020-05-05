Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lee airdrop advisor, rigger recounts struggles, triumphs of 35-year career

    TALLADEGA, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2020

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Cortez Frazier served as the senior airdrop advisor and airdrop systems technician for the Quartermaster School's Aerial Delivery and Field Services Department. The first African American to hold the position, he is set to retire later this year after 35 years of service.

