    MICC unit prepares mission partners for hurricane season

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    From left, Lt. Cols. Alfonso Castillo, Torrionne Rechè, Joseph Verastegui and Heath Harriel discuss courses of action for lodging and planning for potential emerging contract requirements in support of redeployment activities and a hurricane response during a May 12 meeting at the 377th Theater Sustainment Command headquarters in New Orleans. Rechè is the 904th Contracting Battalion commander. Verastegui is the 377th TSC Special Troops Battalion commander, Harriel is the 377th TSC operational contract support integration cell chief, and Castillo is the 377th TSC assistant chief of staff.

