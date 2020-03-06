USNS Henry J. Kaiser Supports USS Nimitz Strike Group Pre-Deployment Exercises

A Navy H-60 helicopter receives pallets of dry stores from the deck of the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187). Kaiser provided logistics services to the ships of the USS Nimitz (CVN-68) carrier strike group as they conducted routine, pre-deployment training operations in the Pacific area of operations.

