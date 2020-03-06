Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USNS Henry J. Kaiser Supports USS Nimitz Strike Group Pre-Deployment Exercises

    USNS Henry J. Kaiser Supports USS Nimitz Strike Group Pre-Deployment Exercises

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Sarah Burford 

    Military Sealift Command Pacific

    A Navy H-60 helicopter receives pallets of dry stores from the deck of the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187). Kaiser provided logistics services to the ships of the USS Nimitz (CVN-68) carrier strike group as they conducted routine, pre-deployment training operations in the Pacific area of operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 16:22
    Photo ID: 6237255
    VIRIN: 200603-N-WD133-204
    Resolution: 2992x2000
    Size: 610.84 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Henry J. Kaiser Supports USS Nimitz Strike Group Pre-Deployment Exercises, by Sarah Burford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USNS Henry J. Kaiser Supports USS Nimitz Strike Group Pre-Deployment Exercises

    TAGS

    MSC
    Oiler
    Pre-Deployment Training
    Nimitz Strike Group
    Military Sealift Command
    USNS Henry J. Kaiser
    We Are MSC
    Military Sealift Command Pacific
    MSCPAC
    MSC Delivers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT