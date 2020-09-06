Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT recognizes Spark Tank winners

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    06.09.2020

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Ryan Disher, left, Fernando Jimenez, center, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Grahn, pose for a portrait at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, June 9, 2020. Disher, Jimenez and Grahn were presented the first place award of the first ever U.S. Air Forces Central Command Spark Tank competition. Their innovative idea of a better solution to the base's wash rack drainage pans, combined with the second and third place winners, secured more than $100,000 in funding to further develop their products. (Courtesy photo/U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashley Rios)

