200608-N-JO245-1026 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 8, 2020) Logistics Specialist Seaman Bayilee Mahon collects mail to be delivered in the fleet postal office onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Yarborough/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 09:43 Photo ID: 6236594 VIRIN: 200608-N-JO245-1026 Resolution: 3788x2706 Size: 794.49 KB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Bahrain Fleet Post Office, by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.