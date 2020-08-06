Share Your Voice / Know Your Limits

Department of the Army Civilians must adhere to the Hatch Act, a law intended to assure the public that federal programs are being administered fairly and without the influence of partisan politics. Military members must adhere to the DOD Directive 1344.10, which also helps avoid the perception of official DOD sponsorship, approval or endorsement of any partisan political candidate, campaign or cause. (U.S. Army graphic by Megan Gully)

