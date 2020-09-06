Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier, the U.S. Army Africa commanding general, left, and
Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, the U.S. Army Europe deputy commanding general,
pose for a photograph in the USARAF commander's office during a visit to
Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 9, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Davide
Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 03:26
|Photo ID:
|6236480
|VIRIN:
|200609-A-DO858-0003
|Resolution:
|2362x1535
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling visits Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
