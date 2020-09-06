Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling visits Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy

    Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling visits Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier, the U.S. Army Africa commanding general, left, and
    Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, the U.S. Army Europe deputy commanding general,
    pose for a photograph in the USARAF commander's office during a visit to
    Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 9, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Davide
    Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 03:26
    Photo ID: 6236480
    VIRIN: 200609-A-DO858-0003
    Resolution: 2362x1535
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling visits Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    U.S. Army Europe
    EUCOM
    U.S. Army
    U.S.A.
    TSC Vicenza
    StrongEurope
    U.S.ArmyAfrica
    7ATC

