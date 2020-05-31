California State Guard Lt. Cmdr. Richard Oberreiter, strategic communications director, talks with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Yeager, commander of the California Army National Guard and the 40th Infantry Division, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, May 31, 2020. Cal Guard Soldiers and Airmen activated to help civil authorities while protect lives, property, and peaceful protests during a period of civil unrest around the country. (California State Guard photo by Officer Candidate Sal Hanna)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 00:23 Photo ID: 6236424 VIRIN: 200531-O-A3568-4016 Resolution: 4160x2768 Size: 4.95 MB Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cal Guard activates for civil unrest in Los Angeles, by Officer Candidate Sal Hanna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.