Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cal Guard activates for civil unrest in Los Angeles

    Cal Guard activates for civil unrest in Los Angeles

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2020

    Photo by Officer Candidate Sal Hanna 

    California National Guard   

    California State Guard Lt. Cmdr. Richard Oberreiter, strategic communications director, talks with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Yeager, commander of the California Army National Guard and the 40th Infantry Division, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, May 31, 2020. Cal Guard Soldiers and Airmen activated to help civil authorities while protect lives, property, and peaceful protests during a period of civil unrest around the country. (California State Guard photo by Officer Candidate Sal Hanna)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 00:23
    Photo ID: 6236424
    VIRIN: 200531-O-A3568-4016
    Resolution: 4160x2768
    Size: 4.95 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cal Guard activates for civil unrest in Los Angeles, by Officer Candidate Sal Hanna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    CSG
    40 ID
    40th Infantry Division
    DSCA
    soldiers
    California
    community
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    STRATCOM
    civil unrest
    Cal Guard
    California Military Department
    DSCA NATIONAL GUARD IMAGES
    DSCA USNORTHCOM
    DSCA RESPONSE
    California State Guard
    COVID-19
    CivilUnrest20NGca
    CivilUnrest20NG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT