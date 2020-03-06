Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hidden heroes out of sight: AFE equips USAFWS

    Hidden heroes out of sight: AFE equips USAFWS

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bryan Guthrie 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Melvin Wells, 57th Weapons Support Squadron (WPSS) aircrew flight equipment (AFE), inspects a harness at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 3, 2020. AFE specifically assigned to the WPSS must be familiar with all flight and aircrew equipment because the U.S. Air Force Weapons School utilizes more than 18 different aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bryan Guthrie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 19:17
    Photo ID: 6236333
    VIRIN: 200603-F-DN281-1053
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hidden heroes out of sight: AFE equips USAFWS, by A1C Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hidden heroes out of sight: AFE equips USAFWS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Safety
    Nellis AFB
    ACC
    AFE
    Aircrew Flight Equipment
    USAFWS
    U.S. Air Force Weapons School
    57th Wing
    Weapons School Integration
    WSINT
    Ready AF
    57th Weapons Support Squadron
    57th WPSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT