Hidden heroes out of sight: AFE equips USAFWS

Senior Airman Melvin Wells, 57th Weapons Support Squadron (WPSS) aircrew flight equipment (AFE), inspects a harness at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 3, 2020. AFE specifically assigned to the WPSS must be familiar with all flight and aircrew equipment because the U.S. Air Force Weapons School utilizes more than 18 different aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bryan Guthrie)
06.03.2020
06.09.2020
NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
