CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA 05.30.2019 Courtesy Photo 8th Army

A statue of Gen. Walton Walker stands outside Eighth Army headquarters on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys (Camp Humphreys), South Korea. Walker was the second commanding general of Eighth Army and led Eighth Army at the beginning of the Korean War. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John Stevens)