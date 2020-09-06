Guardsmen’s Quick Action Saves Life

Guardsmen save a young woman from committing suicide the afternoon of May 25, 2020 while driving back to Lawerence, Kansas. Soldiers mobilized in Lawrence, Kansas are currently assisting with a food packaging and distribution mission as part of the Kansas National Guard COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

