Guardsmen save a young woman from committing suicide the afternoon of May 25, 2020 while driving back to Lawerence, Kansas. Soldiers mobilized in Lawrence, Kansas are currently assisting with a food packaging and distribution mission as part of the Kansas National Guard COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 16:31
|Photo ID:
|6236173
|VIRIN:
|200609-Z-EN947-1089
|Resolution:
|3775x2697
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|LAWRENCE, KS, US
|Hometown:
|HUTCHINSON, KS, US
|Hometown:
|LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Hometown:
|LYNDON, KS, US
|Hometown:
|TOPEKA, KS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Guardsmen’s Quick Action Saves Life
