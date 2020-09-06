Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardsmen’s Quick Action Saves Life

    LAWRENCE, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie 

    Kansas Adjutant General's Department

    Guardsmen save a young woman from committing suicide the afternoon of May 25, 2020 while driving back to Lawerence, Kansas. Soldiers mobilized in Lawrence, Kansas are currently assisting with a food packaging and distribution mission as part of the Kansas National Guard COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

