    Coast Guard breaks illegal fishing interdiction record for 3rd consecutive year

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    For the third year in a row, the Eighth Coast Guard District has beat the previous fiscal year record for lancha interdictions at the U.S./Mexico border. Lanchas are small, open-hulled boats that are primarily used for fishing. Mexican fishermen use them to incur on U.S. waters to illegally fish, and endanger protected species in the process. (U.S. Coast Guard photo illustration by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 10:44
    Photo ID: 6235686
    VIRIN: 200601-G-UI834-849
    Resolution: 3340x1834
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard breaks illegal fishing interdiction record for 3rd consecutive year, by PO3 John Michelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    D8
    South Padre Island
    District 8
    Lanchas

