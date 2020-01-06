Coast Guard breaks illegal fishing interdiction record for 3rd consecutive year

For the third year in a row, the Eighth Coast Guard District has beat the previous fiscal year record for lancha interdictions at the U.S./Mexico border. Lanchas are small, open-hulled boats that are primarily used for fishing. Mexican fishermen use them to incur on U.S. waters to illegally fish, and endanger protected species in the process. (U.S. Coast Guard photo illustration by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)

Date Taken: 06.01.2020 Date Posted: 06.09.2020 by PO3 John Michelli