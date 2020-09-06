U.S. Army medic paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade receive recognition from Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier Jr., commanding general of U.S. Army Africa, for winning the Best Medic Competition on Caserma Del Din, Italy, June 9, 2020.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Lucas)

