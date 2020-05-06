While maintaining safe social distancing, Maj. Gen. Todd Royar, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command commanding general, and his expert staff update their higher headquarters June 5 on continued improvements in aviation and missile readiness.
AMCOM achieves readiness improvements, despite pandemic-safety measures
