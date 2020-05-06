Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMCOM achieves readiness improvements, despite pandemic-safety measures

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Gina Baltrusch 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    While maintaining safe social distancing, Maj. Gen. Todd Royar, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command commanding general, and his expert staff update their higher headquarters June 5 on continued improvements in aviation and missile readiness.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 08:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMCOM achieves readiness improvements, despite pandemic-safety measures, by Gina Baltrusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMCOM achieves readiness improvements, despite pandemic-safety measures

