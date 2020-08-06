Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard searching for overdue sailboat off Hawaii

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    The Coast Guard is searching for the overdue private sailing vessel SS Chuckahui Kai between Oahu and Maui, June 8, 2020. Anyone with information regarding the missing sailboat is requested to contact Sector Honolulu on Channel 16 or at 808-842-2600. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Sector Honolulu)

