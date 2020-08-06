Coast Guard searching for overdue sailboat off Hawaii

The Coast Guard is searching for the overdue private sailing vessel SS Chuckahui Kai between Oahu and Maui, June 8, 2020. Anyone with information regarding the missing sailboat is requested to contact Sector Honolulu on Channel 16 or at 808-842-2600. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Sector Honolulu)

