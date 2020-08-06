Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Iwo Jima Holds Change of Command

    USS Iwo Jima Holds Change of Command

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Seaman Larry Lockett 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    200608-N-BF356-1117
    MAYPORT, Fla. (June 8, 2020) Capt. David Loo reads his orders as part of a Change of Command Ceremony on the bridge of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), June 8, 2020. Capt. Canady was relieved by Capt. David Loo during a change of command ceremony aboard Iwo Jima. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Larry D. Lockett Jr./Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 17:56
    Photo ID: 6235110
    VIRIN: 200608-N-BF356-1117
    Resolution: 3853x2752
    Size: 716.3 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima Holds Change of Command, by SN Larry Lockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Iwo Jima
    #changeofcommand
    Mayport
    readiness
    LHD7
    forged by the sea
    Amphibious Navy
    Capt. David Loo
    Capt. Darrell Canady

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT