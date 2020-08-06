USS Iwo Jima Holds Change of Command

200608-N-BF356-1117

MAYPORT, Fla. (June 8, 2020) Capt. David Loo reads his orders as part of a Change of Command Ceremony on the bridge of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), June 8, 2020. Capt. Canady was relieved by Capt. David Loo during a change of command ceremony aboard Iwo Jima. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Larry D. Lockett Jr./Released)

Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US