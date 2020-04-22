Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) began enhanced screening procedures April 22 for personnel entering the installation, with qualified personnel taking temperatures and asking questions to ensure employees are not exhibiting any symptoms or at increased risk for having COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 17:36
|Photo ID:
|6235098
|VIRIN:
|200422-N-XX785-002
|Resolution:
|3578x2385
|Size:
|4.83 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Safety Month at America's Shipyard, by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Safety Month: How America’s Shipyard Has Protected the Workforce During COVID-19
LEAVE A COMMENT