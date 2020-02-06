Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Training Saves Lives

    Training Saves Lives

    LANSING, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Ian Safford 

    Kansas Adjutant General's Department

    LANSING, KANSAS - Sgt. Wesley Barrett, 117th Medical Company Area Support Unit, Kansas Army National Guard combat medic, saved an inmate’s life by making an improvised tourniquet out of flex cuffs at the Lansing Correctional Facility, Lansing, Kansas, May 20, 2020.
    “In the military we train constantly for this type of situation,” Barrett said. “My training kicked in and I was able to act without thinking which helped save this individual’s life.”
    (U.S Army Photo by Sgt. Ian Safford, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 17:14
    Photo ID: 6235070
    VIRIN: 200602-Z-GS387-2005
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: LANSING, KS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Saves Lives, by SGT Ian Safford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hero
    Training
    Kansas Army National Guard
    Lansing Correctional Facility

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT