Training Saves Lives

LANSING, KANSAS - Sgt. Wesley Barrett, 117th Medical Company Area Support Unit, Kansas Army National Guard combat medic, saved an inmate’s life by making an improvised tourniquet out of flex cuffs at the Lansing Correctional Facility, Lansing, Kansas, May 20, 2020.

“In the military we train constantly for this type of situation,” Barrett said. “My training kicked in and I was able to act without thinking which helped save this individual’s life.”

(U.S Army Photo by Sgt. Ian Safford, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 06.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 Location: LANSING, KS, US