Alex Kniffin - 2020 G. Dennis White Award Winner - HSI Award

DAHLGREN, Va. — As a Virginia Commonwealth University student, Alex Kniffin presents his research to military and government personnel during his summer internship at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD). Four years later on June 8, 2020, NSWCDD officials announced that Kniffin won the 2020 G. Dennis White Early Career Human Systems Integration Practitioner Award. The award recognizes Kniffin of the Human Systems Research and Development Branch for his leadership in the Navy’s development of new wearable technologies designed to prevent accidents, injuries, and save lives. “Wearable technology is a big part of the future in military and civilian life,” said Kniffin. “I see its capability in the military to be very beneficial for the Navy and all branches of the military.”



During his internship in 2016, Kniffin was one of 22 interns who envisioned themselves as a potential Department of Defense civilian scientist or engineer. Over his ten week internship, the Naval Research Enterprise Intern Program (NREIP) provided Kniffin with a nice stipend and a chance to acquire technical expertise and career perspectives at Dahlgren. “The internship has been a great hands-on opportunity to directly interact with many professionals here at NSWC Dahlgren as well as professionals from other warfare centers,” said Kniffin, at the time. “The rewarding nature of the program has solidified my interest in joining Dahlgren as a full time employee post-graduation.” (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

