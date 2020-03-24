W.Va. Guard Assists Partner Agencies with Medical Supplies Deliveries

Members of the West Virginia National Guard assist state-level partner agencies, including the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, with the logistical movement and delivery of in-demand medical supplies to hospitals, clinics, and local departments of health throughout West Virginia in support of COVID-19 pandemic outbreak response efforts, March 24, 2020, in Poca, West Virginia. Workers packaged up large distributions of supplies such as surgical masks, respirators, sterile gowns, and examination gloves which were then loaded into vehicles for rapid dispatch and delivery around the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 14:35
|Photo ID:
|6234700
|VIRIN:
|200324-Z-FC129-087
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|POCA, WV, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
