Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    W.Va. Guard Assists Partner Agencies with Medical Supplies Deliveries

    W.Va. Guard Assists Partner Agencies with Medical Supplies Deliveries

    POCA, WV, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Photo by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Members of the West Virginia National Guard assist state-level partner agencies, including the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, with the logistical movement and delivery of in-demand medical supplies to hospitals, clinics, and local departments of health throughout West Virginia in support of COVID-19 pandemic outbreak response efforts, March 24, 2020, in Poca, West Virginia. Workers packaged up large distributions of supplies such as surgical masks, respirators, sterile gowns, and examination gloves which were then loaded into vehicles for rapid dispatch and delivery around the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 14:35
    Photo ID: 6234700
    VIRIN: 200324-Z-FC129-087
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: POCA, WV, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W.Va. Guard Assists Partner Agencies with Medical Supplies Deliveries, by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    W.Va. Guard Taskforce Sustainment Keeps the Supplies and Support Flowing

    TAGS

    Medical
    Medical Supplies
    Logistics
    West Virginia
    Response
    West Virginia National Guard
    National Guard
    WVNG
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard
    Supply Deliveries

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT