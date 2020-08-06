U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jim Slife, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, passes the 1st Special Operations Wing guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Jocelyn Schermerhorn, incoming commander of the 1st SOW during a change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 8, 2020. As the commander, Schermerhorn will be responsible for preparing Air Force special operations forces for missions worldwide in support of U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and allied special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lynette Rolen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2020 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 14:18 Photo ID: 6234674 VIRIN: 200305-F-DD647-1087 Resolution: 5459x4858 Size: 10.57 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1 SOW welcomes first female commander, by SSgt Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.