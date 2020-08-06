Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1 SOW welcomes first female commander

    1 SOW welcomes first female commander

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lynette Rolen 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jim Slife, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, passes the 1st Special Operations Wing guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Jocelyn Schermerhorn, incoming commander of the 1st SOW during a change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 8, 2020. As the commander, Schermerhorn will be responsible for preparing Air Force special operations forces for missions worldwide in support of U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and allied special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lynette Rolen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 14:18
    Photo ID: 6234674
    VIRIN: 200305-F-DD647-1087
    Resolution: 5459x4858
    Size: 10.57 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1 SOW welcomes first female commander, by SSgt Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    change of command
    1 SOW
    female commando

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT