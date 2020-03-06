Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DESRON 26 Change of Command

    ARABIAN SEA

    06.03.2020

    Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26

    200603-N-QY794-1004 ARABIAN SEA (June 3, 2020) Capt. Zoah Scheneman, incoming commander of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26, walks to the podium during a change of command ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) June 3, 2020. Ike is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Orion K. Shotton/Released)

    CSG-10
    DESRON 26

