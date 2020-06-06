Coast Guard rescues 2 people from sinking sailboat near Richmond

A Coast Guard Station San Francisco 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew rescued two people from their 16-foot sailboat after it began taking on water near Richmond, Calif., June 6, 2020. The crew transported the individuals in good health to the Richmond Marina and the owner was able to receive assistance to remove his vessel from the water. (U. S. Coast Guard photo)

