A Coast Guard Station San Francisco 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew rescued two people from their 16-foot sailboat after it began taking on water near Richmond, Calif., June 6, 2020. The crew transported the individuals in good health to the Richmond Marina and the owner was able to receive assistance to remove his vessel from the water. (U. S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2020 23:27
|Photo ID:
|6233448
|VIRIN:
|200606-G-G0211-1001
|Resolution:
|2250x3000
|Size:
|1001.35 KB
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 people from sinking sailboat near Richmond, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
