    Coast Guard rescues 2 people from sinking sailboat near Richmond

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A Coast Guard Station San Francisco 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew rescued two people from their 16-foot sailboat after it began taking on water near Richmond, Calif., June 6, 2020. The crew transported the individuals in good health to the Richmond Marina and the owner was able to receive assistance to remove his vessel from the water. (U. S. Coast Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 23:27
    Photo ID: 6233448
    VIRIN: 200606-G-G0211-1001
    Resolution: 2250x3000
    Size: 1001.35 KB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 people from sinking sailboat near Richmond, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

