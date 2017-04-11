Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    113th Wing airmen credited with saving a life

    113th Wing airmen credited with saving a life

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Small 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Airmen from the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, stand on the national mall on June 4, 2020. The Airmen from the 113th Wing, performed life-saving CPR on a civilian jogger at the Lincoln Memorial on June 4, 2020. ( U.S. Air Force Photo by Anthony Small)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2017
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 18:49
    Photo ID: 6233409
    VIRIN: 200605-Z-BH411-0001
    Resolution: 6811x4083
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 113th Wing airmen credited with saving a life, by SSgt Anthony Small, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    113th Wing airmen credited with saving a life

    TAGS

    #Air Force
    #DCNG
    #DCNG # #Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT