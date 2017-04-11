113th Wing airmen credited with saving a life

Airmen from the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, stand on the national mall on June 4, 2020. The Airmen from the 113th Wing, performed life-saving CPR on a civilian jogger at the Lincoln Memorial on June 4, 2020. ( U.S. Air Force Photo by Anthony Small)

Date Taken: 11.04.2017 Date Posted: 06.06.2020 Location: DC, US