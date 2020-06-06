Coast Guard, Sea Tow rescue 3 from aground vessel on Georgetown jetties

A Coast Guard Station Georgetown 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew and a Sea Tow Georgetown crew rescue three people after the vessel they were on became aground on the Georgetown jetties, June 6, 2020, Georgetown, South Carolina. The Sea Tow crew arrived on scene shortly the RBM crew and assisted all three people onto the RBM where they were safely transported ashore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Georgetown)

