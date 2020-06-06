Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Protest

    Protest

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Spc. Jovi Prevot 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Mississippi National Guard

    A group of protesters gather for a Black Lives Matter protest around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pooll in Washington, D.C., June 6, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jovi Prevot)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    TAGS

    Nations Capitol
    Washington D.C.
    BLM
    Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool
    Black Lives Matter
    BLM Protest

