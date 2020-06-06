A group of protesters gather for a Black Lives Matter protest around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pooll in Washington, D.C., June 6, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jovi Prevot)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2020 16:14
|Photo ID:
|6233306
|VIRIN:
|200606-Z-IX958-1000
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|15.1 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Protest, by SPC Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT