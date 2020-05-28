Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lost RMI Fishermen Return to USAG-KA After 42 Days Of Survival On Pacific

    Lost RMI Fishermen Return to USAG-KA After 42 Days Of Survival On Pacific

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    05.28.2020

    Photo by Jordan Vinson 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    Ebeye fishermen Benjamim Thomas, right, and Godfrey Capelle return to Kwajalein Atoll May 28 after a harrowing six weeks adrift on the Paficic. The two have become the first people to repatriate to the Marshall Islands since the imposition of a March 8 COVID-19-related re-entry ban and are enduring a 14-day quarantine on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein before they return home to Ebeye

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 23:25
    Photo ID: 6232947
    VIRIN: 200528-A-RT872-0007
    Resolution: 3052x5028
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: MH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lost RMI Fishermen Return to USAG-KA After 42 Days Of Survival On Pacific, by Jordan Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lost Marshallese Fishermen Return to RMI, Tell Tale of Survival

    TAGS

    Kwajalein

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT