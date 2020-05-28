Lost RMI Fishermen Return to USAG-KA After 42 Days Of Survival On Pacific

Ebeye fishermen Benjamim Thomas, right, and Godfrey Capelle return to Kwajalein Atoll May 28 after a harrowing six weeks adrift on the Paficic. The two have become the first people to repatriate to the Marshall Islands since the imposition of a March 8 COVID-19-related re-entry ban and are enduring a 14-day quarantine on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein before they return home to Ebeye
Lost Marshallese Fishermen Return to RMI, Tell Tale of Survival
