Brigadier General Michael Bank (left) the former commander of the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing applauds his successor, Col. Shaw Fitzgerald, during change-of-command ceremonies at F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base on Friday, June 5. (NY Air National Guard photos by Senior Airman Daniel H. Farrell)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 18:39
|Photo ID:
|6232802
|VIRIN:
|200605-F-RA501-1001
|Resolution:
|6246x4164
|Size:
|16.87 MB
|Location:
|WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New Commander at 106th Rescue Wing, by A1C Daniel Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Col. Shawn Fitzgerald takes command of the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing
LEAVE A COMMENT