    New Commander at 106th Rescue Wing

    WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Farrell 

    New York National Guard

    Brigadier General Michael Bank (left) the former commander of the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing applauds his successor, Col. Shaw Fitzgerald, during change-of-command ceremonies at F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base on Friday, June 5. (NY Air National Guard photos by Senior Airman Daniel H. Farrell)

    New York Air National Guard
    Change of Command
    106th Rescue Wing
    Col. Shawn Fitzgerald

