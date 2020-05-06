New Commander at 106th Rescue Wing

Brigadier General Michael Bank (left) the former commander of the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing applauds his successor, Col. Shaw Fitzgerald, during change-of-command ceremonies at F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base on Friday, June 5. (NY Air National Guard photos by Senior Airman Daniel H. Farrell)

