21st Comptroller Squadron Change of Command

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo.-- Col. Sam Johnson, 21st Space Wing commander, left, salutes Maj. Ashley Housley as she assumes command of the 21st Comptroller Squadron June 5, 2020 on Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. The traditional passing of the guidon did not occur in order to maintain proper physical distancing guidelines during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Allen)

