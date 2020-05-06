Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Comptroller Squadron Change of Command

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Bertain 

    21st Space Wing Public Affairs

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo.-- Col. Sam Johnson, 21st Space Wing commander, left, salutes Maj. Ashley Housley as she assumes command of the 21st Comptroller Squadron June 5, 2020 on Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. The traditional passing of the guidon did not occur in order to maintain proper physical distancing guidelines during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Allen)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 17:45
    Photo ID: 6232761
    VIRIN: 200605-F-GR961-1016
    Resolution: 5283x3684
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Comptroller Squadron Change of Command, by A1C Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Comptroller
    Air Force
    USAF
    Change of Command
    USSF
    21st Space Wing
    21st SW
    Space Force

