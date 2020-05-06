PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo.-- Col. Sam Johnson, 21st Space Wing commander, left, salutes Maj. Ashley Housley as she assumes command of the 21st Comptroller Squadron June 5, 2020 on Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. The traditional passing of the guidon did not occur in order to maintain proper physical distancing guidelines during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Allen)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 17:45
|Photo ID:
|6232761
|VIRIN:
|200605-F-GR961-1016
|Resolution:
|5283x3684
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 21st Comptroller Squadron Change of Command, by A1C Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
