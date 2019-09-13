Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Petty Officer Pinning

    ST PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2019

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Lindahl 

    NAVY TALENT ACQUISITION GROUP NORTHERN PLAINS

    ST PAUL, Minn. (Sept. 13, 2019) U.S. Navy Chief Electrician’s Mate John Prokop has his new rank pinned on by his mother and sister at a pinning ceremony at the Minnesota State Capitol. Prokop was advanced to the rank of Chief Petty Officer during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Lindahl/Released)

