Chief Petty Officer Pinning

ST PAUL, Minn. (Sept. 13, 2019) U.S. Navy Chief Electrician’s Mate John Prokop has his new rank pinned on by his mother and sister at a pinning ceremony at the Minnesota State Capitol. Prokop was advanced to the rank of Chief Petty Officer during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Lindahl/Released)

