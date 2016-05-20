Effective June 5, Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division (LI) officials have lowered the Health Protection Condition (HPCON) on post from HPCON C to HPCON B, moving from a high to moderate risk level for increased community transmission of COVID-19. With that, new guidance is also being issued to service members and their families about travel and facility re-openings. Installation playgrounds and dog parks are now open -- something many community members have been asking about for weeks. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 11:15
|Photo ID:
|6231901
|VIRIN:
|200605-A-XX986-001
|Resolution:
|1455x1197
|Size:
|671.53 KB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Drum officials lower HPCON level on post with new guidance on travel, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum officials issue new guidance on travel, reopening of facilities
LEAVE A COMMENT