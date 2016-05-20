Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum officials lower HPCON level on post with new guidance on travel

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2016

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Effective June 5, Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division (LI) officials have lowered the Health Protection Condition (HPCON) on post from HPCON C to HPCON B, moving from a high to moderate risk level for increased community transmission of COVID-19. With that, new guidance is also being issued to service members and their families about travel and facility re-openings. Installation playgrounds and dog parks are now open -- something many community members have been asking about for weeks. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    This work, Fort Drum officials lower HPCON level on post with new guidance on travel, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Drum officials issue new guidance on travel, reopening of facilities

