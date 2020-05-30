PHILIPPINE SEA (May 30, 2020) U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Nicklas Huey, from Clyde, Ohio, removes corrosion aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) May 30, 2020. Bunker Hill is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

