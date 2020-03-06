Civil Disturbance Mission

Members of the Texas National Guard support local law enforcement as well as the Texas Department of Public Safety in maintaining peace and order during a civil disturbance protection mission in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on June 3, 2020. (Courtesy Asset)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 23:23
|Photo ID:
|6231487
|VIRIN:
|200603-Z-A3350-0231
|Resolution:
|1024x683
|Size:
|181.65 KB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
