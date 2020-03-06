Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Disturbance Mission

    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Texas Military Department

    Members of the Texas National Guard support local law enforcement as well as the Texas Department of Public Safety in maintaining peace and order during a civil disturbance protection mission in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on June 3, 2020. (Courtesy Asset)

