Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    First enlisted reservist graduates from new Weapons School course

    First enlisted reservist graduates from new Weapons School course

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Frank Casciotta 

    310th Space Wing

    Master Sgt. Christina Gonzalez, 310th Operations Support Squadron, displays her weapons school patch at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, June 4, 2020. She is the first enlisted reservist to graduate from the 1C6 Space Warfighter Advanced Instructor Course (AIC) at the U.S. Air Force Weapons School on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 12, 2020 and is the first enlisted reservist to complete the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Frank Casciotta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 18:40
    Photo ID: 6231408
    VIRIN: 200604-F-KU465-1001
    Resolution: 6197x4131
    Size: 10.06 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First enlisted reservist graduates from new Weapons School course, by TSgt Frank Casciotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    First enlisted reservist graduates from new Weapons School course

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    history
    Air Force
    USAF
    Springs
    Weapons School
    310th Space Wing
    Colorado Springs
    USAF Reserve
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    Space Force
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Resillient
    COS military
    Colorado USAF
    Colorado Springs USAF
    COS USAF Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT