First enlisted reservist graduates from new Weapons School course

Master Sgt. Christina Gonzalez, 310th Operations Support Squadron, displays her weapons school patch at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, June 4, 2020. She is the first enlisted reservist to graduate from the 1C6 Space Warfighter Advanced Instructor Course (AIC) at the U.S. Air Force Weapons School on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 12, 2020 and is the first enlisted reservist to complete the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Frank Casciotta)

