A token of thanks

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Dale Davis 

    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi, Texas

    Officers from the Naval Health Clinic Wardroom took time out today to hand out popsicles and frozen treats to Sailors and other members of the clinic staff as a show of appreciation for their hard work, dedication to duty and professionalism during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sailors and staff of NHC Corpus Christ remain committed to providing safe, efficient, and high quality care to our service members, military families, retirees and their dependents as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

