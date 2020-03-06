U.S. Sailors aboard the USS Mahan (DDG-72), an Arleigh-Burke class destroyer, assigned to U.S. 2nd Fleet, fires its Mark 45 5-inch gun in support of 2d Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, at Camp Lejeune, N.C., June 3, 2020. 2d ANGLICO holds annual training to call for fire from naval vessels through their organically assigned naval gunfire liaison officers. 2d ANGLICO has maintained this specialized capability since its inception in 1949. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Ben Colyer)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 17:02
|Photo ID:
|6231354
|VIRIN:
|200603-M-TV873-1003
|Resolution:
|2649x3973
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Mahan fires naval guns in support of 2d ANGLICO, by 1LT William Colyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
