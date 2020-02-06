Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Knox Hills begins annual ‘Yard of the Month’ contest, reminds residents of landscaping restrictions

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Fort Knox

    Knox Hills has set guidelines for its ‘Yard of the Month’ contest that begins in June and continues through September. The guidelines, which are congruent with installation regulations and the Knox Hill’s Resident Guide, provide dig restrictions that are designed to keep people safe. (Photo by G. Anthonie Riis, Fort Knox News)

