Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Mahan fires naval guns in support of 2d ANGLICO

    USS Mahan fires naval guns in support of 2d ANGLICO

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by 1st Lt. William Colyer 

    II MEF Information Group

    U.S. Sailors aboard the USS Mahan (DDG-72), an Arleigh-Burke class destroyer, assigned to U.S. 2nd Fleet, fires its Mark 45 5-inch gun in support of 2d Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, at Camp Lejeune, N.C., June 3, 2020. 2d ANGLICO holds annual training to call for fire from naval vessels through their organically assigned naval gunfire liaison officers. 2d ANGLICO has maintained this specialized capability since its inception in 1949. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Ben Colyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 16:54
    Photo ID: 6231351
    VIRIN: 200603-M-TV873-1002
    Resolution: 5976x3984
    Size: 5.21 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mahan fires naval guns in support of 2d ANGLICO, by 1LT William Colyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    USN
    II MEF
    2d ANGLICO
    Naval Guns
    II MIG
    2d Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT