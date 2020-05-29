Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Photo

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II receives maintenance at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 29, 2020. The A-10 is flown at Davis-Monthan by two active-duty units, the 354th and 357th Fighter Squadrons, and one reserve unit, the 47th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Photo, by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

