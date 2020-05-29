A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II receives maintenance at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 29, 2020. The A-10 is flown at Davis-Monthan by two active-duty units, the 354th and 357th Fighter Squadrons, and one reserve unit, the 47th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 13:53 Photo ID: 6230978 VIRIN: 200529-F-CJ465-1083 Resolution: 7299x4106 Size: 12.14 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10 Photo, by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.