A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II receives maintenance at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 29, 2020. The A-10 is flown at Davis-Monthan by two active-duty units, the 354th and 357th Fighter Squadrons, and one reserve unit, the 47th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 13:53
|Photo ID:
|6230978
|VIRIN:
|200529-F-CJ465-1083
|Resolution:
|7299x4106
|Size:
|12.14 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A-10 Photo, by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
