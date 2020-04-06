Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Summer Safety Tips

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The following graphic displays a few things people can do to keep themselves safe during the summer season. Taking frequent breaks, using insect repellent and sunscreen are a few summer safety tips named in the graphic. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summer Safety Tips, by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

