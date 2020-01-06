Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hammer Departs Sector Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Barry Bena 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Hammer depart Sector Jacksonville, Fla., June 1, 2020. The Hammer is an inland construction tender comprised of a 75-foot tug pushing a 68-foot barge and was placed in service Nov. 30, 1962, with a primary mission of marine construction of aids to navigation and piers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

