U.S. Coast Guardsmen aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Hammer depart Sector Jacksonville, Fla., June 1, 2020. The Hammer is an inland construction tender comprised of a 75-foot tug pushing a 68-foot barge and was placed in service Nov. 30, 1962, with a primary mission of marine construction of aids to navigation and piers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 09:00
|Photo ID:
|6230393
|VIRIN:
|200601-G-BZ327-1624
|Resolution:
|6828x4486
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hammer Departs Sector Jacksonville, by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT