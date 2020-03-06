Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-52 trains with Norwegian aircraft

    B-52 trains with Norwegian aircraft

    NORWAY

    06.03.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Norwegian F-16s and F-35s train with a B-52H Stratofortress during a long-range, long duration strategic Bomber Task Mission throughout Europe and the Arctic region June 3, 2020. The Arctic is a strategic region with growing geopolitical and global importance, the U.S. Department of Defense is working with our Arctic nations and multinational and interagency public and private partners to maintain a secure and stable region where nations work cooperatively to address challenges. (Courtesy photo by Norwegian Air Force)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 08:10
    Photo ID: 6230302
    VIRIN: 200603-F-F3253-001
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52 trains with Norwegian aircraft, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F-16
    B-52
    F-35
    Norway
    EUCOM
    AFGSC
    Bomber Task Force Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT