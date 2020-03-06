Norwegian F-16s and F-35s train with a B-52H Stratofortress during a long-range, long duration strategic Bomber Task Mission throughout Europe and the Arctic region June 3, 2020. The Arctic is a strategic region with growing geopolitical and global importance, the U.S. Department of Defense is working with our Arctic nations and multinational and interagency public and private partners to maintain a secure and stable region where nations work cooperatively to address challenges. (Courtesy photo by Norwegian Air Force)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 08:10
|Photo ID:
|6230302
|VIRIN:
|200603-F-F3253-001
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|NO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-52 trains with Norwegian aircraft, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT