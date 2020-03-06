Service members from Coast Guard Sector Honolulu reunite an owner with his surfboard at Coast Guard Base Honolulu, June 3, 2020. The surfboard was good by the crew of the commercial towing vessel Tira Lani and was returned to the owner after he contact Sector Honolulu to report it lost. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Sector Honolulu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 20:00 Photo ID: 6230072 VIRIN: 200603-G-GO214-1001 Resolution: 3610x2578 Size: 2.84 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard reunites surfboard with owner on Oahu, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.