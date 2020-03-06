Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard reunites surfboard with owner on Oahu

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Service members from Coast Guard Sector Honolulu reunite an owner with his surfboard at Coast Guard Base Honolulu, June 3, 2020. The surfboard was good by the crew of the commercial towing vessel Tira Lani and was returned to the owner after he contact Sector Honolulu to report it lost. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Sector Honolulu)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard reunites surfboard with owner on Oahu, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

