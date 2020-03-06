Service members from Coast Guard Sector Honolulu reunite an owner with his surfboard at Coast Guard Base Honolulu, June 3, 2020. The surfboard was good by the crew of the commercial towing vessel Tira Lani and was returned to the owner after he contact Sector Honolulu to report it lost. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Sector Honolulu)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 20:00
|Photo ID:
|6230072
|VIRIN:
|200603-G-GO214-1001
|Resolution:
|3610x2578
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard reunites surfboard with owner on Oahu, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coast Guard reunites surfboard with owner on Oahu
LEAVE A COMMENT