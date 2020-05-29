200529-N-CY182-0079 Washington, D.C. (May. 29, 2020) Rear Adm. David J. Hahn, address the Naval Research Enterprise (NRE) for the final time as the Chief of Naval Research (CNR) during a change of command and retirement ceremony, at the Office of Naval Research (ONR) in Arlington, Virginia, May 29, 2020. Hahn retired May 31, 2020 after 35 years of service in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Bobby Cummings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 16:31 Photo ID: 6229902 VIRIN: 200529-N-CY182-0079 Resolution: 3560x2328 Size: 1.14 MB Location: ARLINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ONR Change of Command 2020, by Bobby Cummings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.