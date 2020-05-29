Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ONR Change of Command 2020

    ARLINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2020

    Photo by Bobby Cummings 

    Office of Naval Research

    200529-N-CY182-0079 Washington, D.C. (May. 29, 2020) Rear Adm. David J. Hahn, address the Naval Research Enterprise (NRE) for the final time as the Chief of Naval Research (CNR) during a change of command and retirement ceremony, at the Office of Naval Research (ONR) in Arlington, Virginia, May 29, 2020. Hahn retired May 31, 2020 after 35 years of service in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Bobby Cummings)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ONR Change of Command 2020, by Bobby Cummings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

