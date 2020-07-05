Chaplain (Col.) Randy Griffin, garrison chaplain, Fort Bragg, records a message for the May 7 National Day of Prayer Services. Worship services across the installation went virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions. Since the March 22 virtual launch on post there have been 165 worship services with 49,543 views and 245 religious studies and devotionals with 30,552 views. (Photo by Holly Smith/All-American Chapel)

