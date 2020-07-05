Chaplain (Col.) Randy Griffin, garrison chaplain, Fort Bragg, records a message for the May 7 National Day of Prayer Services. Worship services across the installation went virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions. Since the March 22 virtual launch on post there have been 165 worship services with 49,543 views and 245 religious studies and devotionals with 30,552 views. (Photo by Holly Smith/All-American Chapel)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 15:09
|Photo ID:
|6229742
|VIRIN:
|200507-A-LD820-314
|Resolution:
|1713x1370
|Size:
|618.17 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, May 7 National Day of Prayer Services, by Elvia Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT