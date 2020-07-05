Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    May 7 National Day of Prayer Services

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2020

    Photo by Elvia Kelly 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Chaplain (Col.) Randy Griffin, garrison chaplain, Fort Bragg, records a message for the May 7 National Day of Prayer Services. Worship services across the installation went virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions. Since the March 22 virtual launch on post there have been 165 worship services with 49,543 views and 245 religious studies and devotionals with 30,552 views. (Photo by Holly Smith/All-American Chapel)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 15:09
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, May 7 National Day of Prayer Services, by Elvia Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bragg
    Virtual
    RSO
    COVID-19
    Religion Support Office

