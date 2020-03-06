Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Stone of Task Force 46

    EAST LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Spc. Brian Pearson 

    46th Military Police Command

    Maj. Gen. Michael A. Stone, the Commanding General of the 46th Military Police Command/Task Force 46, poses for a photo in East Lansing, Michigan, June 3, 2020. Task Force 46 remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to civil authorities for the whole-of-nation response to COVID-19 and beyond. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brian Pearson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 10:09
    Photo ID: 6229181
    VIRIN: 200603-A-DI969-224
    Resolution: 1600x2400
    Size: 922.31 KB
    Location: EAST LANSING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Stone of Task Force 46, by SPC Brian Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    Peacekeepers
    46th Military Police Command
    46MPC
    46th MP Command
    DCRF
    Defense CBRNE Response Force
    Task Force 46
    46th MPC
    TF 46
    TF46
    COVID-19

