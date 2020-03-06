Maj. Gen. Stone of Task Force 46

Maj. Gen. Michael A. Stone, the Commanding General of the 46th Military Police Command/Task Force 46, poses for a photo in East Lansing, Michigan, June 3, 2020. Task Force 46 remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to civil authorities for the whole-of-nation response to COVID-19 and beyond. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brian Pearson)
