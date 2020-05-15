CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Air Traffic Controller First Class Xavier Wynter, a Brooklyn, New York native is recognized as Camp Lemonnier’s spotlight recipient for his efforts as air operations training chief for Air Terminal Operations Center (ATOC), Djibouti, for the week of May 13, 2019. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 08:11 Photo ID: 6229117 VIRIN: 200515-N-QY397-017 Resolution: 3300x2357 Size: 836.44 KB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brooklyn, New York Native Honored as Camp Lemonier Member in the Spotlight, by PO2 Marquis Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.