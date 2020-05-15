Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brooklyn, New York Native Honored as Camp Lemonier Member in the Spotlight

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Air Traffic Controller First Class Xavier Wynter, a Brooklyn, New York native is recognized as Camp Lemonnier’s spotlight recipient for his efforts as air operations training chief for Air Terminal Operations Center (ATOC), Djibouti, for the week of May 13, 2019. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 08:11
    Photo ID: 6229117
    VIRIN: 200515-N-QY397-017
    Resolution: 3300x2357
    Size: 836.44 KB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Brooklyn, New York Native Honored as Camp Lemonier Member in the Spotlight, by PO2 Marquis Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    Service Members
    Brooklyn
    New York
    Forward-deployed
    Camp Lemonnier
    HOA
    East Africa
    Navy
    Sailors
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ
    Air Terminal Operation Center

