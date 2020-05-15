CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Air Traffic Controller First Class Xavier Wynter, a Brooklyn, New York native is recognized as Camp Lemonnier’s spotlight recipient for his efforts as air operations training chief for Air Terminal Operations Center (ATOC), Djibouti, for the week of May 13, 2019. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 08:11
|Photo ID:
|6229117
|VIRIN:
|200515-N-QY397-017
|Resolution:
|3300x2357
|Size:
|836.44 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Hometown:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Brooklyn, New York Native Honored as Camp Lemonier Member in the Spotlight, by PO2 Marquis Whitehead, identified by DVIDS
