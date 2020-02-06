NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 3, 2020) Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Adjo Awoudja, from Togo, West Africa, trains on a punching bag outside the fitness center at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, June 3, 2020. NSA Souda Bay Sailors continue to participate in individual physical fitness activities to maintain mission readiness during the COVID-19 pandemic. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 03:53 Photo ID: 6228917 VIRIN: 200603-N-AZ866-0090 Resolution: 4863x3598 Size: 1.52 MB Location: GR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Adjo Awoudja trains on a punching bag at NSA Souda Bay, Greece, by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.