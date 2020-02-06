Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Adjo Awoudja trains on a punching bag at NSA Souda Bay, Greece

    GREECE

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 3, 2020) Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Adjo Awoudja, from Togo, West Africa, trains on a punching bag outside the fitness center at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, June 3, 2020. NSA Souda Bay Sailors continue to participate in individual physical fitness activities to maintain mission readiness during the COVID-19 pandemic. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

    physical fitness
    Greece
    U.S. Navy
    MSA Souda Bay

