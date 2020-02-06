Coast Guard rescues 2 mariners near Port Aransas, Texas

A Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew rescue a mariner after his recreational vessel capsized south of the Port Aransas jetties near Port Aransas, Texas, June 2, 2020. The two men aboard were unable to access their personal flotation devices after a wave capsized their vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Port Aransas)

Date Taken: 06.02.2020
Location: TX, US