    Coast Guard rescues 2 mariners near Port Aransas, Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew rescue a mariner after his recreational vessel capsized south of the Port Aransas jetties near Port Aransas, Texas, June 2, 2020. The two men aboard were unable to access their personal flotation devices after a wave capsized their vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Port Aransas)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 20:43
    Location: TX, US
    search and rescue
    lifejackets
    PIW
    personal floatation devices

