Single Marine Program luncheon aboard MCLB Barstow

Corporals Dereck Rivera and Collin SanFelice dish up orange chicken, fried rice and chowmein during the Single Marine Program luncheon held at the Recreation and Auto Skills Center aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., May 21. The luncheons are run by A.J. Jacobs, Single Marine Program coordinator with Marine Corps Community Services, and are an opportunity to provide nourishment, camaraderie and fun for the single Marines on base.

