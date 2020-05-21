Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Single Marine Program luncheon aboard MCLB Barstow

    Single Marine Program luncheon aboard MCLB Barstow

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Keith Hayes 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Corporals Dereck Rivera and Collin SanFelice dish up orange chicken, fried rice and chowmein during the Single Marine Program luncheon held at the Recreation and Auto Skills Center aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., May 21. The luncheons are run by A.J. Jacobs, Single Marine Program coordinator with Marine Corps Community Services, and are an opportunity to provide nourishment, camaraderie and fun for the single Marines on base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 17:16
    Photo ID: 6228599
    VIRIN: 200521-M-TR039-0451
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Single Marine Program luncheon aboard MCLB Barstow, by Keith Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #SMP #MCLBBarstow #AJJacobs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT